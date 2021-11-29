WOODLAND (CBS13) — There have been 14 catalytic converter thefts throughout Woodland over the last week, police said Monday.

According to the Woodland Police Department, the target vehicles have included early-2000s Hondas and Ford trucks of various years.

On one particular night, three catalytic converters were stolen during two incidents within the same location. Woodland police said the spike in catalytic converter thefts has prompted the department to increase patrols in neighborhoods during the times and in the areas the crimes have happened.

Woodland police said some tips to reduce the chances of becoming a victim to this sort of crime are: