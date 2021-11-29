SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A coroner has identified the woman killed in a collision involving a Sacramento Metro Fire ambulance and another driver Friday night.

Sacramento resident Danielle Lindsey Hanna, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by both vehicles along Fulton Avenue just north of Maison Way.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Hanna was first hit by an Infiniti G35 traveling northbound on Fulton, and then, moments later, was struck by a Metro Fire ambulance that was transporting a patient, who was uninjured in the collision.

The collisions happened just before midnight.

Neither driver involved was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.