SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The person accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Omari Lowery in Antelope back in July was arrested in Idaho, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

The suspect was identified as Sacramento County resident Mercedes Perez, also 15.

Perez was arrested last Wednesday, Mov. 24, after detectives served a search warrant at a home in Idaho, the sheriff’s office said. Perez was booked into custody without bail and faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery.

The shooting happened along Onawa Court just after 9 p.m. on July 19.

At the scene, deputies found Lowery shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information on the investigation has been released.