LINDA (CBS13) — A Linda man has been arrested for allegedly threatening family members with a gun, then shooting a woman.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department says, back on Black Friday morning, deputies responded to a home along the 2000 block of Horman Drive in Linda after a 911 call about a man allegedly threatening his relatives with a gun.

Deputies got to the scene and soon heard two gunshots come from inside the home.

This prompted several people to run out of the home. They then told deputies that a woman had been shot and another family member was holding down the alleged shooter.

Tong Yang, 50, was found being held down on the ground by another man. Deputies were able to quickly detain Yang and get help for the woman who was shot.

Deputies say the woman had a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was rushed to the hospital and her injuries are said to be serious but stable.

The sheriff’s office notes that more than a dozen people were inside the home at the time of the shooting – including several children.

Yang has been booked into Yuba County Jail and is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, and threats. His bail has been set at $1 million.