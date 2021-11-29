RESCUE (CBS13) — A man was arrested over the weekend in connection to a home burglary in the Rescue community, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

Austin Scott Lee, 26, of Cameron Park, was arrested Saturday evening after a nearly 20-hour standoff where law enforcement attempting to contact the suspect inside the home, which was along Pine Hill Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the resident of the home arrived to find multiple guns scattered on the ground near the front door and an unknown man watching TV. When the resident walked closer to the front door, they reportedly heard a single gunshot.

The resident moved away from the home and called 9-1-1 for assistance.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived within minutes and set up a perimeter around the residence. The guns that were scattered near the front door belonged to the resident and had been moved from a storage area.

Despite using several tactics and resources, deputies engaged in the standoff for several hours until the suspect, later identified as Lee, surrendered without incident.

Lee was booked into the county jail where he faces charges including residential burglary and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.