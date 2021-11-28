SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A perimeter is set up in the area of Lemon Hill Avenue and 63rd Street after Sacramento Police say a man shot at officers earlier today. At least one officer discharged a firearm, too.
No major injuries have been reported at this time.
The incident started around 9 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a man armed with a firearm.
A search is currently underway for the suspect, and a perimeter has been set up in the area.
Police ask anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911.