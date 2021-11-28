SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — This Thanksgiving weekend, two multimillion-dollar winning tickets were sold in California — one in Southern California and the other in Sacramento

Sacramento has been dubbed one of the “luckiest Lottery markets,” due to the number of winners in the area.

A winning Powerball ticket for $1,675,676 was sold at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli on South Land Park Drive in Sacramento. The winning ticket matched five numbers in last night’s drawing, with only the Mega number missing. Lichine’s will profit more than $8,000 from the sale.

The California Lottery says they will not know the identity of the winners until the prizes are claimed.