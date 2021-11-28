El DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A couple in El Dorado County is making a living from the first and only cornhole store in Northern California. It’s not just a game to these two—it’s a lifestyle.

What just started out as a hobby for Rebecca Schwartz and her husband, Joe, has turned into a thriving business.

“I just thought it was a side gig,” said Schwartz, “We used to have to beg people, but now we actually can’t keep up with all the demand.”

The couple started making boards in 2008. They build them from scratch, making their own designs, all in-house. The El Dorado company is one of three cornhole businesses to open a retail space in California.

“Especially when COVID hit, the demand on the manufacturing side went up quite a bit,” said Schwartz.

The game is quickly gaining popularity, with national attention from shows even being highlighted on ESPN.

“You can be five-year-old to eighty-year-old to play so there’s not a huge physical requirement,” said Schwartz. “It’s a social game.”

If their business is any indication of the future market, we will likely see more of these shops popping up in the future.