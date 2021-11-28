STOCKTON (CBS13) — There was a carjacking and an attempted robbery in Stockton on Sunday, both in the Lakeview District, said the Stockton Police Department.

The attempted robbery occurred on Pacific Avenue, where a 79-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were approached by two suspects. “The suspects brandished a firearm and pushed one of the victims to the ground. The suspects tried to take the victims’ property but were unsuccessful. They fled in an older model sedan,” said the Stockton Police Department.

The carjacking took place on East March Lane, where the suspects approached a 26-year-old man who was parked in a vehicle. “The suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and fled in it. A third suspect followed in the vehicle they arrived in,” reported the Stockton Police Department.

These both occurred earlier today.