SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Friday night, around midnight, a pedestrian was struck by an ambulance transporting a medical patient and was killed, said the Metro Fire Department.

This took place near Fulton and Hurley Avenue and reports say there may have been another vehicle involved.

The patient being transported was uninjured by the collision, however, another ambulance was called to continue transport.

Both the Metro Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol are currently investigating.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.