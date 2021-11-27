***UPDATE***

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While moving his family’s things from Oregon to Arizona, a father stopped to spend the night in a hotel in Sacramento. That’s when his U-Haul was stolen.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the father stopped at around 2 a.m. Thursday night and when he woke up at 7 a.m. on Friday, the U-Haul was gone.

After conducting a follow-up investigation, Officers were notified of a possible location of the vehicle and were able to recover it. Luckily, most of the family’s things were still inside when officers recovered the vehicle.

Officers detained two suspects and they will face conspiracy and theft charges.