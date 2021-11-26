Question of the Day / Dance Party Friday - 11/26We close out a Black Friday show with the Question of the Day: What leftover are you DEFINITELY having more of today? Everyone answers, and then we dance our way into the weekend! Thanks for joining us and make sure to tune in tomorrow morning at 7 for Good Day Weekend!

9 hours ago

"A Christmas Carol" at Gallo Center in Modesto"A Christmas Carol" is starting it's run at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto this weekend, and one of the young stars joins Cody to...wait a minute, THAT"S TINY ELVIS! Andrew Pacheco has traded the sequined jumpsuit for a much less flashy costume, he's playing Tiny Tim in the production! He joins Cody to tell us more!

9 hours ago

Just Win, Baby! featuring Johnny the SerbWeek 12 of the NFL season kicked off yesterday, and Johnny the Serb joins us to break down his "locks" for the weekend games! Remember, Johnny the Serb and the "Just Win, Baby" picks are for ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY!

9 hours ago

Inexpensive Holiday Decor Hacks With JordanIt's time to get that house decorated for the holidays (if you're into that sort of thing), and Jordan's here with some inexpensive ways to make things go a little easier!

9 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 11/26What a show we've had today! If you think you missed something funny from the show today, here's where you can catch up! It's the Good Day Rewind!

9 hours ago