Tomato Alley Collective
Today @ 11 am
2014 28th Street, Suite F
Sacramento
Website: http://www.tomatoalleycollective.com
Instagram: @Tomatoalleycollective

Small Business Saturday in Midtown at Ginger Elizabeth 
TODAY!
Website: http://www.exploremidtown.org/shopsmall
Website: http://www.gingerelizabeth.com

Twelves Wax
3324 Broadway
Sacramento
Phone: (916) 400-4520

Bayside Ice Rink
Nov 19 – Jan 3
8191 Sierra College Blvd.
Roseville
Text “Ice Rink” To 56316
Website: Baysideicerink.com
Instagram: @Baysidegranitebay And @Baysidechurch
Facebook: @Baysidegranitebay And @Baysidechurch

True Sports Cards & Collectibles
6661 Stanford Ranch Road #P
Rocklin, Ca
95677
Monday through Friday 11 am – 7 pm
Sat 10 am – 6 pm
Sun 10 am – 5 pm
Phone: (916) 259-1993
Twitter & Instagram @Truesportscards

Dickens Street Faire
Old Town Elk Grove
10 am – 4 pm
Facebook: @Dickensstreetfaire
Website: http://www.dickensstreetfaire.com
Instagram: Search #Dickensstreetfaire

5th Annual Shop Black Friday
Florin Square
2251 Florin Road
Sacramento, Ca 95822
12 pm – 6 pm
Facebook: @ Black Friday Sacramento
Website: http://www.blackfridaycoalition.com

Small Business Saturday 
Midtown Farmers Market
Near 20th & K Street
TODAY! 10am – 1pm
Website: http://www.exploremidtown.org/shopsmall

Winter Gift Guide
Twitter & Instagram: @ erosesomm
Website: http://www.allorasacramento.com