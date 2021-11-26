The NBA today announced that Portland Trail Blazers power forward Robert Covington has been fined $15,000 for tossing his mask at an official in Sacramento on Wednesday.

Following a second-quarter incident against the Sacramento Kings, Covington was dismissed from the game and was also given a technical foul.

With Larry Nance Jr. starting at power forward in the second half, the Blazers lost by four points in a dismal fourth-quarter performance. DeAaron Fox, the Kings’ point guard, was also dismissed from the game in the fourth quarter.

Covington has averaged 6.7 points per game this season, shooting 40 percent from three-point range and 42% from the field. In 26.7 minutes, he’s averaging 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 0.9 turnovers while playing in every Blazers game this season.