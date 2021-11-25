LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Sacramento Kings (7-12, 11th in the Western Conference) will take on the Los Angeles Lakers (10-10, 10th in the Western Conference) Friday in Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 0-2 against division opponents. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 36.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 7.2.

The Kings are 1-2 against Pacific Division teams. Sacramento allows 111.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Lakers. Westbrook is averaging 20.9 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Buddy Hield is shooting 39.9 percent from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 17.1 points. Fox is shooting 46.2 percent and averaging 21.5 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 105.4 points, 43.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Kings: None listed.

