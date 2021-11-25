COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A California community is mourning with a recently retired police officer whose son and nephew were killed in a shooting in Colorado.

Another son of former Hollister police Sgt. Ray Celano was also wounded in Saturday’s shooting near a skate park in Colorado Springs.

Police say 14-year-old Dominic Celano was found dead and his cousin, 23-year-old Gage Celano, died after being taken to the hospital. Twelve-year-old Dylan Celano was hospitalized.

Police in Hollister say Ray Celano moved to Colorado Springs with his family last month to be closer to relatives.

