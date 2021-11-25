Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan MerisHappy Thanksgiving! Because of the overwhelming (like 3) people texting director Jonathan Meris, the people wanted to hear more 80's Rock songs. They demanded it, and he delivers it! Do you know these JAMS??? (Sidenote: People have also been asking about Producer Bailee. Here she is-which looks like she's being forced to take a picture with Johnnie)

7 hours ago