STOCKTON (CBS13) — A recent report calls Stockton the third-worst metropolitan area for single millennials.

Porch.com looked at 150 U.S. cities. Rankings were decided using several factors including the percentage of single millennials, the ratio of men to women and the entertainment available in the area.

Stockton sits at 148 on the list. Sacramento ranked 58, and San Francisco was the highest-ranked California metro at 4.

In Stockton, 23% of millennials are single, there are 7.7% more men than women and the area ranked 144 of the 150 for food and entertainment options, according to the report.

For the same categories, Sacramento posted a 33% for single millennials, 0.4% more women than men and ranked 89 for food and entertainment.

San Francisco has 35.3% of millennials that are single, 5.9% more men than women and ranked 7 for food and entertainment.

The metro at the top of the list was Charleston, South Carolina. The worst-ranked metro was Hickory, North Carolina.