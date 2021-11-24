SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A non-profit has paid off the home mortgage of Adam Gibson, a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty after a chase led to a shootout near Cal Expo in January.

The organization Tunnel to Towers announced Wednesday that they paid off Gibson’s family’s mortgage as part of their third-annual “Season of Hope.”

Gibson was one of eight fallen California first responders chosen for the gift. Tunnel to Towers said in a news release it “immediately took on the mortgage” of Gibson’s family’s home after his death, and it was fully paid off as of November.

Gibson, 31, was a six-year veteran of the force and was killed along with K-9 officer Riley. He left behind a wife and young child.

“The feeling of my house being paid off is such a relief…My husband and I built this house so to be able to raise our daughter in it is such a blessing. It gives us so much to be thankful for this year, even if it is the worst year of our lives,” Wife Rachel Gibson told Tunnel to Towers.

The full list of first responders was:

Los Angeles Deputy Sheriff Thomas Albanese

Los Angeles County Firefighter Specialist Tory Carlon

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Harry Cohen

San Diego Police Officer David Sisto

Pomona Police Officer Greggory Casillas

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Dominic Vaca

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Phillip Campas

Sacramento County Deputy Sheriff Adam Gibson

In total, Tunnel to Towers said it will be paying off 65 mortgages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.