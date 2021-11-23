VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The Vacaville Police Department is looking for more victims after police say a man tried to run down people outside several busy shopping centers.

It all started at around 6:30 p.m. Monday near the Starbucks on East Monte Vista Avenue. Police say a man hit two people and a stroller in the parking lot.

Then cops got more calls from the nearby Walmart. The driver was allegedly trying to run over more people, Vacaville police said.

Officers found the suspect nearby and he took off, leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 heading east. The chase ended near Harbor Boulevard in West Sacramento when the car caught fire, police said.

Officers later determined the suspect lit the car on fire himself then jumped out while it was still moving.

Jared King, 34, of Davis, was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say he’ll be charged with assault and attempted murder.

No one was seriously hurt in all this, but again, police believe there are more victims and ask anyone with information to reach out.