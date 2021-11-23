COPPEROPOLIS (CBS13) — A man is in custody accused of assaulting someone and holding a knife to their neck at a home in Calaveras County, authorities announced Tuesday.

Kenneth Donald Carnes, 43, of Oakdale, is being held in the county jail without bail. He faces several charges including, but not limited to, residential burglary, false imprisonment, domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon and stalking.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened the afternoon of November 10 along Snowbird Court in Copperopolis.

When deputies arrived at Snowbird Court after receiving a report of the assault, the suspect ran to a neighbor’s house. The home was unlocked, but no one was home at the time.

Carnes was found hiding in a closet with 50 grams of meth and five knives. He was arrested without incident.