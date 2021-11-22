SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento-bound Amtrak train struck and killed a pedestrian Sunday night near West Sacramento.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of Commerce and Northport drives.

West Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a man dead.

After an investigation with Amtrak staff, police say it was found that the man had been struck by the train.

Police note that the area was closed off by fencing and is not intended for pedestrian use.

The name of the man killed has not been released at this point.