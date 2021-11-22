SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) finally released its long-overdue report of the state’s inspections following “significant deficiencies” found at California’s troubled COVID testing lab. The deficiencies were first exposed by a CBS13 whistleblower investigation.

The report, which was supposed to be released eight months ago, was released late Monday afternoon. While CBS13 is still reviewing the documents, a preliminary review finds that inspectors confirmed many of our whistleblowers’ allegations. Though, the state’s summary misconstrued other allegations.

Not surprisingly, the California Department of Public Health did not issue sanctions against its own lab, despite findings of months-long deficiencies that “pose immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety.”

If it weren’t for brave whistleblowers risking their careers in the name of public health, the public may never have learned of the shocking public health failures at California’s COVID testing lab.

It began with one whistleblower and quickly grew to more than a dozen whistleblowers with allegations and evidence of shocking public health dangers at the state’s COVID lab that, they said, the state tried to hide.

Unlicensed lab techs asleep while processing COVID samples, test swabs found in lab restrooms, incidents of contamination, swapped samples, and tens of thousands of inconclusive COVID tests were just the first of many shocking revelations from inside California’s $1.7B COVID testing lab, which was built at the taxpayers’ expense.

In February, first, the state denied the whistleblower allegations and called our reporting “irresponsible journalism.” Then, state regulators changed their response. We later learned that state inspectors already knew about problems at the lab and previously found “significant deficiencies“ during a preliminary licensing inspection in December, months before our initial reports.

Immediate Jeopardy to Patient Health and Safety

Records released Monday confirm deficiencies at the lab continued, months after the initial inspections, and “pose(d) immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety.”

According to this report of a February 7th inspection, the day our first whistleblower story aired, inspectors found that the “laboratory’s non-compliance” had “already caused, is causing, or is likely to cause, at any time, serious injury or harm, or death, to individuals served by the laboratory or to the health and safety of the general public.”

Yet public health officials and the Newsom administration continued to downplay problems at the lab and failed to warn the public about the possible risks as COVID cases and deaths peaked.

Problems Continued

It wasn’t until weeks later, after our fourth report exposed that the lab’s COVID test was no longer FDA authorized, and lawmakers pressed the state for answers, that state health officials finally publically acknowledged deficiencies at the lab.

At the time, both state regulators and PerkinElmer insisted the problems had “long since been resolved.”

Today’s report indicates that was not true and, as we’ve reported, deficiencies continued.

In fact, inspectors issued a “Notice of Intent to Impose Sanctions” in October, when the lab had still failed to correct the issues, ten days before CDPH renewed its $1.7-billion dollar contract with PerkinElmer.

A Flawed Test

The report also confirmed the whistleblower allegations that management repeatedly made changes to the lab’s COVID test, thereby voiding the FDA Authorization that is outlined in the $1.7-billion dollar contract. Inspection records indicate that the lab was using the test on patients, for months, without properly validating the test to confirm the results were accurate.

Investigators also confirmed the whistleblower allegations that the lab did not have a policy in place to issue corrected results. Inspectors found that the lab didn’t immediately notify some people that they received a wrong result.

“Destruction of Documents and Data”

In the summary of the report, the Newsom administration states, “inspectors were not able to substantiate the local media outlets reporting that there was the destruction of documents and data,” presumably referring to our reports.

Except, we never said that.

We reported that “employees were told to come in to the lab [on] Super Bowl Sunday, to alter competency records.”

Our first report was scheduled to run after the game on CBS. Records we reviewed that day indicated that many employees did not have the documented competency that is required by law. PerkinElmer denied the allegations.

Shortly after we sent new evidence to CDPH that day, whistleblowers warned us that managers were being called in, during the Super Bowl, to alter competency records ahead of our report.

We later received an email confirming that managers were, in fact, called in during the Super Bowl, just hours before our first story was set to run, “since this became even more urgent,” a manager explained.

Whistleblowers later said they were unable to alter the records because we warned regulators that day. Inspection records now confirm inspectors were sent to the lab and found many employees did not have documented competency.

287 Days

The state has repeatedly downplayed the problems at the lab and they did it again with this report. Despite the blatant public health failures, the state characterized violations of federal law as deficiencies “which are routinely found in laboratory inspections.”

Today, Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) released the following statement after the California Department of Public Health released the report:

“It should not have taken 287 days for Californians to receive answers about this taxpayer-funded COVID testing lab. Especially when our vulnerable students are the ones at-risk. Parents and families deserve accountability and transparency from the Newsom Administration. The allegations exposed in February were troubling to say the least – swapped samples, inaccurate results, contamination, and beyond. Not to mention, private labs are producing the same results at a reduced cost. Looks like we can add this to the list of the times Newsom has failed to ‘meet the moment.’”

According to the state more 1,600 schools are using the lab for COVID-19 testing, and as we’ve reported, many have struggled with false-positive results and unnecessary quarantines due to problems at the lab.

While the lab’s testing turn-around time has improved this month, in September, the lab returned between one-third and two-thirds of COVID results in more than 48 hours and was among the slowest COVID labs in the state.

The CDPH-PerkinElmer lab’s turnaround time was nearly twice the state average for much of October.

CBS13 will have much more in the coming days as we dig into this report.

Notably, court records reveal that federal inspectors also found “serious deficiencies” at this lab, ranging from inaccurate test results to quality control failures and validation problems.

The state’s COVID lab director testified last month that his license was in jeopardy due to deficiencies at the state lab. The federal investigation is ongoing.

