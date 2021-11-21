SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We are saying “thank you” to a longtime colleague of ours. Weather Anchor Dave Bender just celebrated his 25th anniversary here at CBS13, and now he’s taking a break to enjoy the holidays before discovering what his next chapter has in store.

From storm coverage to everyday weather, Dave spent a quarter-century telling you what it was going to be like outside.

Dave also brought you his favorite ways to save money on “Save With Dave.”

Every holiday season, he showed off the most amazing light displays during the “12 Daves of Christmas,” and he ended the 11 p.m. news every night with his signature sense of humor.

Now, Dave has one last message for you: