SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An at-risk 84-year-old man was reported missing Sunday night, said the Sacramento Police Department.

The man, George Villalobos, was last seen at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday evening wearing a green sweater, light blue jeans, and brown boots near the area of Rio Linda and Grand Avenue in North Sacramento.

Due to his medical issues and the fact that he was on foot, he is considered to be at high risk.

If you’ve seen him, please contact the Sacramento Police Department.