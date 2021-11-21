SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Police in Suisun City are investigating a Saturday night shooting.

Officers responded to calls of the shooting in the 600 block of Crane Drive at about 8:50 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, officers located multiple casings and a vehicle which had been struck by multiple bullets, but those involved had fled the scene, according to a report.

Officers canvassed the area and collected evidence, but there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call police.