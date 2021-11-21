SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s been more than a week and still no signs of the driver who hit and killed a teen boy in South Sacramento and took off. A line of candles, balloons and messages to Isiah Walls Jr. now pepper the intersection where the 15-year-old boy was struck.

“Because it represents Isaiah. He’s no longer with us in the physical but he’s definitely here in spirit.

We spoke with Isiah’s brother Tymothi Pierce and his mother Tangee Pierce as they stood at the very spot where — Friday night, November 12 — Isiah was hit by a car and killed.

“I have four children and this is the worst thing that I’ve ever had to go through in my life,” Tangee said.

Witnesses told police that Isiah was in the crosswalk crossing against a red light when a driver in a black Mercedes ML300 hit him, throwing Isiah across the intersection. Tymothi says the driver got out of his vehicle and looked at his brother but then took off.

We asked the family what they would say to the person responsible.

“Just come forward, own up to what you did to my brother. Do the right thing,” Tymothi said. “Because if you don’t come forward now, whether it happens now or later, we’re going to get justice.”

“I just want justice to be served because no parent should have to go through this, honestly,” Tangee said.

The intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 47th Avenue was covered with pictures of Isiah as the family urges anyone to come forward with information on the driver who hit and killed him and hasn’t been seen since.

“If you have any information just come forward. You’re not doing the wrong thing. You won’t be considered a snitch,” Tangee said. “Just imagine what it’s like to lose a child as a parent.”

“Because our family needs closure. We need closure,” Tymothi said. “We need the person who did this to be held responsible.”