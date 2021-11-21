SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In the middle of the holiday travel rush, there’s another kind of rush as well: the rush for the COVID-19 booster shot.

Many booster shot clinics have seen unprecedentedly long lines as families rush to be doubly vaccinated for the holidays.

Particularly walk-in clinics have seen car lines around the block with the high demand for these booster shots.

One clinic in San Mateo saw particularly long lines.

“It’s worth getting in line,” said one woman, despite waiting for what might as well be the drive-thru at In-N-Out during rush hour.

By noon, the clinic had to turn people away due to an inability to vaccinate so many.

Being the first weekend the booster shot was available to all adults, lines were to be expected. However, many clinics did not realize that the demand would be this high.