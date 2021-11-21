SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A local employee of an “auto business” was killed Saturday in an accident while working on a vehicle, said the Sacramento Fire Department.
The business where the incident occurred is near the 5600 block of Franklin Boulevard.
Upon arriving at the scene, the Sacramento Fire Department determined that the man had been killed.
The Coroner’s office and the Sacramento Police Department are on the scene handling the rest of the investigation.
