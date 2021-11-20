SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Staff of state Senator Richard Pan are encouraging residents to pick up their free food at his Annual Community Thanksgiving Give-Away happening this morning in Sacramento.

Families in need will receive a gift card toward a holiday turkey and a box of fresh fruits, vegetables and shelf-stable foods.

Other free resources include backpacks stuffed with dental hygiene products for adults and children, water bottles and health information from Liberty Dental, Elica Health and Covered California that have donated materials for the event.

It is happening now at Grant Union High School, 1400 Grand Ave.