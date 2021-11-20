SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After a 15-year-old Isiah Walls Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run last week, the boy’s brother shared with CBS13 a plea for the community’s help in finding the person responsible.

Isiah’s brother, Tymothi Pierce, had a lot of good things to say about his brother.

According to Tymothi, “Isiah was a freshman at McClatchy High School and was excited about being back on campus with his friends after the pandemic. He enjoyed basketball, hanging out with friends, taking selfies, and most of all spending quality time with family. Isiah was loved by many friends and classmates and will be missed by everyone he touched in his short life.”

The driver who hit Isiah Walls Jr. in a hit-and-run last week is still unknown, however, the license plate number of the driver is 6GYR199 with California plates. The car that he was driving has been reported to be a black Mercedes Ml-300 SUV.

“The driver hit my brother, got out of the car, looked at him, and got back in the vehicle, and proceeded to drive off,” said Tymothi.

The family is asking for anyone with any information about the driver to please come forward and to please contact the Sacramento Police Department right away.