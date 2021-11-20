SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A local garage fire started near Elder Creek Road and Watt Avenue was recently extinguished Saturday afternoon, said the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.
Metro Fire crews arrived on the scene at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. After searching the premises and removing all occupants, they extinguished the blaze.
Currently, the incident is under investigation while damage control is underway.
No injuries have been reported at this time.

Fire is knocked down, working on salvage and overhaul. Incident is being investigated.
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 20, 2021