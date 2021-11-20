8:41 p.m. – Gunshots have been reported, although only to the vehicle. The condition of the victim is unconfirmed.
8:24 p.m. – Reports are saying that one person was injured in what may have been some form of assault. Lanes are currently closed.
DAVIS (CBS13) – Several lanes are blocked eastbound on Highway 80 near Richards Boulevard in Davis, said Caltrans District 3.
Watch for slowing or stopped traffic starting near the Highway 113 junction.
At the moment, the cause of the closure is unconfirmed.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
#TrafficAlert for blocked lanes on eastbound I-80 near Richards Blvd in Davis. Watch for slowing and stopped traffic starting around the Highway 113 junction. @chp_woodland pic.twitter.com/Hivw5gmkRe
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) November 21, 2021