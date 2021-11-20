AUBURN (CBS13) – The 28th annual Mountain Mandarin Festival will have its last day on Sunday, so it’s not too late to attend.

The festival, which happens yearly during the mandarin season in Auburn, is full of local farmers selling thousands of freshly picked oranges and gift assortments.

Executive Director of the festival, Gary Gilligan, shared information about the festival with CBS13.

“We leave them on the tree until they’re ripe and ready to be picked,” said Gilligan. “They hand-clip each one of them and so they’re all hand-picked, just for you.”

So if you’re a mandarin lover, and live near Placer County, feel free to stop by the Auburn Fairgrounds on Sunday for some freshly-picked mandarins.