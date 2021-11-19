EAST LINDA (CBS13) — A Yuba County Sheriff’s Office sergeant is out of the hospital after having their head held down in a flooded ditch.

That sergeant was treated for water in their lungs and some other minor injuries. The suspect was was allegedly speeding through East Linda on a motorcycle

The attack happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday on Alberta Avenue near Hammerton-Smartsville Road in East Linda. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Thomas Giboney, led deputies on a chase, and eventually crashed his motorcycle. At some point, the sergeant’s head was held underwater in a ditch. Other deputies arrived and arrested Giboney.

Giboney was booked into the Yuba County Jail on charges of attempted murder, evading a police officer, elder abuse, battery, and resisting arrest.

His bail is set at $1,125,000.

[EDIT: A previous version of this story attributed unconfirmed details to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.]