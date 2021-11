GALT (CBS13) – Two people, including a minor, were shot in Galt near the area of B and 7th streets, police said Friday evening.

Officers responded to the scene after reports of gunshots at around 4:45 p.m., where they found a minor who had been shot, according to the Galt Police Department.

After transporting the boy to the hospital, they discovered a second victim who was also transported to the local hospital.