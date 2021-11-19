SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A San Joaquin County Doctor was convicted Friday of illegally prescribing controlled substances, such as opioids, to patients, said the Department of Justice.

The 78-year-old doctor, Edmund Kemprud of Dublin, was a licensed physician who worked in areas around the East Bay and Central Valley.

According to the Department of Justice, “Kemprud prescribed highly addictive, commonly abused prescription drugs, including Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, and Oxycodone – outside the usual course of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purpose. The controlled substances affect the central nervous system and may only be prescribed when medically required.”

From the evidence introduced at his trial, it is clear that Kemprud prescribed highly addictive drugs to patients that were clearly suffering from addiction and substance abuse problems. Oftentimes, he would prescribe these without spending more than 5 minutes with his patients.

“[Kemprud] displayed a blatant disregard for patient safety and the law,” Acting U.S. Attorney Talbert said. “Although he knew his treatment of patients was unlawful, he continued to pump dangerous drugs into the community. It took the effort of agents, investigators, undercover officers, medical professionals who practiced with the defendant, and pharmacists to bring an end to Kemprud’s illicit prescription writing. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue our vigorous pursuit of those who fuel the opioid epidemic for their own personal benefit.”

The trial revealed that Kemprud was largely fueled by greed and would see up to 30 patients per day in order to make as much money as possible from his patients.

“The safety of patients can become seriously endangered when medical professionals allow their personal interests to dictate their prescribing decisions,” stated Steven J. Ryan, Special Agent in Charge with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “While neglecting his responsibility to deliver appropriate health care services, Kemprud stole funds meant to promote positive health outcomes in our communities.

Kemprud’s sentence is planned for February 14, 2022, where he will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.