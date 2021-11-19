SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Over 1,000,000 passengers were recorded at Sacramento International Airport in October, making it just the second time in 2021 the airport has has surpassed the 7-digit mark for passengers.

According to the TSA, in October, there were 9.3 percent more passengers and a 5-percent increase in departures over September, said Scott Johnson with the Sacramento County Public Information Office.

In the past, the airport has experienced an uptick in traffic demand during October, Johnson says. Mid-fall holidays and the return of business travel in some sectors are cited as reasons for the increase.

“This excellent traffic result is a testament to the resiliency of the SMF market during the COVID recovery,” said Cindy Nichol, Director of Airports for Sacramento County. “We are excited to welcome travelers back and to be part of providing them a safe, convenient and memorable travel experience.”

The airport expects “to approach a return” to 2019 traffic levels by the end of 2022, which is ahead of previous predictions, Johnson says.

In October, Southwest Airlines began twice-daily nonstop service to Palm Springs. In mid-December, it will offer nonstop service to Kona four times a week.