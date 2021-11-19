SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) – A winter wonderland lighting the night sky is bringing thousands to Cal Expo.

It’s called Imaginarium 360 Light Up The Night. The walking light tour showcases over 3 million LEDs from fields of lights, mountains, animals and even a laser show for families to explore.

“It reminds me of being a kid and looking at Christmas lights with my grandma and I just love it. I want her to remember it and remember it like I did,” explained Karee Irby.

It’s opening day of Imaginarium 360 at Cal Expo. It’s the first major light show since the pandemic, bringing back the holiday tradition to Sacramento. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/sVUMjS3L8u — Velena Jones (@velenajones) November 20, 2021

It’s not just the lights that are drawing people in. It’s the food, games, and carnival rides that are exciting people.

It’s the first major light show at Cal Expo since before the pandemic.

“It’s nice to be able to get out of the house, be around people,” said Forrest Roberts.

The event takes over for its predecessor “Global Winter Wonderland,” but with a different twist.

“These light displays are really meant to get people up close, get people immersed,” explained event spokesperson Sabrina Washington. “There is not necessarily a walking path that you follow, nothing that tells you this is where you go first and this is where you go second. It’s really left up to the guest to create their experience.”

Guest are encouraged but not required to wear face masks. Thousands of tickets were sold for opening day alone. The event will last until January 16.