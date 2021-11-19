MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a Modesto home Friday morning, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was found inside of a home just a few blocks northwest of the city’s airport. Deputies were dispatched to the home after a caller — shortly after 6:30 a.m. — requested a welfare check for a possibly deceased woman at a residence along Canal Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

When no one answered the deputies’ knocks on the front door, they entered to find the woman dead.

Though the woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff’s office did not say how or when the woman is believed to have died. It is unknown if she lived at the home, and her identity was not released.

An individual was detained in connection to the investigation, but the sheriff’s office had not announced an arrest as of Friday afternoon.

No further information was available.