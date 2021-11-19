MANTECA (CBS13) – Thousands of Kaiser employees across northern California are walking off the job for the second day in a row.

Video shows employees striking outside the Kaiser Medical Center in Manteca — all to show support for hospital engineers who have been on strike for two months, demanding higher pay.

“We just want Kaiser to, you know, come to the table and actually try to bargain to come up with a fair contract that’s good for our employees and also safe for our patients,” said E.R. Nurse Tina Reaves.

The health care system is taking steps to scale down some non-urgent services like radiology and lab work.

It issued a statement Friday that read, in part: