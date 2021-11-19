CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Citrus Heights overnight.

The fire broke out at a two-story home in the 6500 block of Green Creek Wy. When Sacramento Metro Fire Department personnel arrived, they found “heavy” fire on the second floor, the department tweeted.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out. One victim, an elderly resident, was transported to the hospital for unspecified injuries, the department says.

No other injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.