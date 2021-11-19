SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said he had pardoned two members of California Indian tribes coinciding with Native American Heritage Month.
The month “honors the vibrancy and resiliency of Native American culture,” his office said, and the pardons recognize the recipients’ “efforts and successes in rehabilitation post-conviction, as well as their extraordinary service to their communities.”READ MORE: Shooting In Galt Leaves 2 Injured
Newsom said tribal leaders supported the pardons of Robert Morgan from the Koi Nation of Northern California and Frank Spa-ghe Dowd of the Resighini Rancheria.
Both men were convicted of assault with a deadly weapon.READ MORE: Thank You, Dave Bender: Longtime CBS13 Weather Anchor Says Goodbye After 25 Years
Morgan was convicted in Sonoma County in 2006 of striking two victims during a fight at a party, according to the governor’s office. He was sentenced to 91 days in jail and three years of probation.
Dowd was convicted in Del Norte County in 2002 of striking someone with a bat, also during a fight at a party. He was sentenced to 270 days in jail and five months of probation.MORE NEWS: Man Accused Of Killing Young Niece Isabel Martin And Another Person Appears In Court
Since taking office in 2019, Newsom has granted 88 pardons, 91 commutations, and 29 reprieves.