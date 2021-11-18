FORESTVILLE (CBS13) – Two men were arrested for a bank robbery in Forestville, said the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.

The robbery occurred last week on November 12, when both west county men—Partridge, 48 years old and Privitt, 44 years old—entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Partridge after identifying his car.

“Deputies at the scene located and reviewed surveillance video showing the Partridge and Privitt in a parking lot of a nearby business driving a maroon Chevrolet Silverado. Partridge and Privitt were seen on video walking towards the bank. Right after the robbery, Partridge and Privitt were seen returning to the Chevrolet Silverado and driving away. The deputies were able to obtain a license plate number and identified the registered owner as Partridge. One of the deputies recognized Partridge from a prior law enforcement contact,” said the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.

On Wednesday, November 17, deputies were able to identify the second man, Privitt, and arrested him.

Both were booked into Sonoma County Jail for robbery, conspiracy, and burglary and have bail posted.