MODESTO (CBS13) — A junior high student in Modesto was arrested after an alleged threat of a shooting circulated around school grounds, police said on Thursday.

According to the Modesto Police Department, staff at Somerset Junior High School contacted police Thursday about a social media post that was circulating among students.

The post was about a school shooting at Somerset that was going to happen on November 24, police said.

The student was identified and was cooperative with police when they arrived on campus. Modesto police said the investigation “determined the student did not have the means to carry out the threats.”

The student was still arrested and charged with making criminal threats.