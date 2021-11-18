SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a South Sacramento hit-and-run that left a teenager dead last week.
California Highway Patrol says the collision happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 12 at 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.READ MORE: WATCH: Dad Tackles Referee During Soccer Game After Controversial Call
The teen boy, 15, was walking along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he entered a crosswalk to pass through 47th Avenue. The driver was on 47th Avenue approaching MLK Jr. Boulevard with a green light.
Witnesses reported the teen was crossing the street against a red light, CHP says.READ MORE: Rocklin Parents Want Action After Controversial Quiz Question: 'Complete Attack On Conservatives'
The collision tossed the teen across the intersection, where he was left unconscious along a sidewalk. He has since died from his injuries and has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 15-year-old Isiah Walla.
Investigators said the driver had pulled off to the right shoulder before leaving the scene along 47th Avenue toward Franklin Avenue. The suspect vehicle was described as a black Mercedes Benz ML300 SUV with a California license plate reading 6GYR199.MORE NEWS: Upper Land Park Shooting That Killed Isabel Martin, 7, May Have Been Over Cigarettes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the South Sacramento California Highway Patrol.