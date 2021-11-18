Lodi Christmas

Admission is FREE to this event that runs from 10 – 3 pm Saturday & Sunday.

In addition to 35 Vendors and 50 Raffle baskets, we have a full Cafe and Bake Shop downstairs in our basement.

Lunch on Saturday until 2:30 pm and Brunch on Sunday until 2:30 pm

World’s Funniest Animals

9 – 10 pm on CW 31

Dominant Stories with Jess Weiner

Website: http://www.jessweiner.com

Ski Fest

Website: http://www.norcalskifest.com

Friday 6-9 pm Opening night retail sale

Saturday 10 am – 6 pm

Sunday 11 am – 5 pm

Promo code: “CBS” 30% off all ticket types. General Admission is Free!

Facebook: @norcalskifest

Modesto Fit 4 Mom

The top of the web page has an offer for a free class, come check out what Fit4Mom Modesto can offer you

Website: http://www.modesto.fit4mom.com

Intrinsic Elements

Website: http://www.intrinsicelements.com