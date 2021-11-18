Be the life of the breakfast table with these dad jokes of the day!
Q: What do you call a tree wrapped in bacon?
A: A porky-pine.
Q: What do you call a tick on the moon?
A: A luna-tick.
Q: Where do baseball players keep their mitt while driving?
A: In the glove compartment.
Q: Did you hear about the restaurant called Karma?
A: There’s no menu, you get what you deserve.
Q: What breed of dog likes to take a bath?
A: A shampoo-dle
Q: What’s the “saddest” pizza?
A: Pepper-lonely pizza
Q: What did the DJ say to the farmer?
A: Lettuce turnip the beets!
Q: Why shouldn’t you tell an Easter egg a joke?
A: It might crack up.
Q: What kind of animal is best at basketball?
A: A score-pion
Q: Why can’t baskeball players go on vacation?
A: They’re not allowed to travel.
Q: What do you call someone with an allergy to burned bread?
A: Black-toast intolerant
Q: What do you call a bear with no teeth?
A: A gummy bear
Yesterday a clown held the door open for me. I thought it was a nice jester.
Q: What kind of award does a dentist receive?
A: A little plaque
