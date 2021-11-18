Show and TellHere is the latest show and tell segment!

UNO Champion Aldwin RodriguezCheck out a local Sac State student that is a UNO Champion. He tells us how he won the highly coveted championship. Aldwin Rodriguez, 20, took home a $50,000 grand prize for winning the tournament, which was held in Las Vegas. The inaugural UNO Championship Series Invitational Tournament was held in Las Vegas. Approximately 2 million people initially participated in a UNO mobile tournament, which consisted of nearly 30 million matches overall, Rubin said.

Fire Damages Longtime Sacramento Flower ShopA fire has damaged the Relles Florist building Thursday morning.

SPCA Art Fur Paws BenefitDo you like pets and art? Now you can get art of your favorite animal! See how you can join this online auction to benefit the SPCA, where 100% of all proceeds go to the SPCA.

USPS Part 2: Self-Service KioskAshley Williams is at your local US Post Office showing us how you can beat the lines and use the USPS' Self-Service Kiosk! See how you can quickly ship your packages without the hassle of waiting in line!

