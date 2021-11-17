CBSN SacramentoWatch Now

Alice in Wonderland
Thursday, 11/18 to Saturday, 11/20 at 7pm
Galt High Theater
Tickets: Donation ($10 value)

November 18-20 (Thursday to Saturday) at 7:00 pm
Tickets are PAY WHAT YOU CAN (suggested donation is $10.00)

(We will also have donation bins in our lobby for anyone who wants to bring non-perishable items for the school-wide Canned Food Drive.)

Instagram: GHSLRHSITG
http://www.WeareLibertyRanch.com
http://www.Galthigh.com

Art for St. Jude
http://www.a-1comics.com
The event is November 19th, 5 pm-8 pm
Hosted live from their Instagram account, @a1comics.

Sacramento SPCA
Same-Day Adoption Appointments
Tuesday through Saturday
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org

“Introducing Jodea”
On digital and available on-demand November 16.

No Grandma Left Behind
USPS Operation Santa® | USPS
http://www.USPS.com

JBF Holiday Sale
Andy Morin Sports Complex
66 Clarksville Road
Folsom

Friday
11am-7pm Open to the Public. $3 admission or free admission pass on the website.

Saturday
9am-3pm & 5pm-8pm

Sunday
9am-1pm 50% off sale

Sacramento SPCA Art Fur Paws
Runs Through December 2
http://www.witherells.com/auction/sacramento-spca-benefit-auction-online-12866

Gifts for Men
http://www.momgenerations.com