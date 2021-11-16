Question of the Day - 11/15Tina closes out Monday's show with her Question of the Day: What is routine for you?

Just Win, Baby! Week 10 RecapWell, it's Monday, so let's check in with Good Day's most popular (only) football expert, Johnny the Serb, and see how those picks of his played out! Can Johnny and the "Just Win Baby" keep their noses over .500 for the season?

Johnnie's Jams!It's the 10 o'clock hour, and we need to fill 5 minutes of the show, so it's time for Johnnie's Jams! Director Jonathan Meris ('JJ") is here with 80's TV show themes for everyone to guess, play along with us!

50 Marathons in 50 States!Marathon runner Randell Hansen's goal is to run a marathon in all 50 states, and he's getting so close to his goal! He joins Courtney to tell us about his latest run, and what even higher goals he's set for himself!

Oakdale High FFA Are National Champions!The Oakdale High School FFA is celebrating a huge win! They join Tina to tell us about their national championship!

