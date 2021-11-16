STOCKTON (CBS13) — Firefighters say a railcar that caught fire in Stockton early Tuesday morning is expected to smolder for several days.

Stockton Fire officials say crews responded to the scene on the railroad tracks off N. Union Street, near East Roosevelt Street, around 3 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from a railcar.

At the scene, firefighters found the railcar heavily involved. The railcar was filled with paper products stacked about eight feet high.

With that much fuel, firefighters expect the fire to continue to smolder for a couple of days.

Crews are waiting for the rail company to help move the car to a different location.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.